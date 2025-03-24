PM desires emulation of Ramazan Relief Package mechanism in similar govt’s run schemes

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that amounts under the Ramadan Relief Package were being transferred to the beneficiaries through a highly convenient and transparent digital wallet system and this model should be adopted for other government’s run schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that amounts under the Ramadan Relief Package were being transferred to the beneficiaries through a highly convenient and transparent digital wallet system and this model should be adopted for other government’s run schemes.

The prime minister chaired a review meeting on his Ramazan Relief Package 2025. During the meeting, he said the Ramazan package had been introduced across Pakistan, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir without any discrimination and lauded the efforts of the State Bank of Pakistan, NADRA, and tech institutions in ensuring transparency in the package.

The meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar, Chairman NADRA, Chairman PTA, relevant government officials, and representatives of private companies related with the Ramadan Relief Package, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also directed a third-party audit of the Ramazan Relief Package and asked that the awareness campaign ran by telecom companies and banks regarding the Package should be made more effective and a comprehensive report be prepared in this regard.

During the meeting, a briefing was given on the progress of the Ramazan Relief Package 2025. So far, 63% beneficiaries had received the relief payment while complete documentary records were available about the distribution of all amounts.

The meeting was apprised that a total of 2,224 employees had been deployed for the Ramazan Relief Package. More than 1.5 million beneficiaries were contacted via telephone calls.