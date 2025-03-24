PM Desires Emulation Of Ramazan Relief Package Mechanism In Similar Govt’s Run Schemes
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 08:21 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that amounts under the Ramadan Relief Package were being transferred to the beneficiaries through a highly convenient and transparent digital wallet system and this model should be adopted for other government’s run schemes
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that amounts under the Ramadan Relief Package were being transferred to the beneficiaries through a highly convenient and transparent digital wallet system and this model should be adopted for other government’s run schemes.
The prime minister chaired a review meeting on his Ramazan Relief Package 2025. During the meeting, he said the Ramazan package had been introduced across Pakistan, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir without any discrimination and lauded the efforts of the State Bank of Pakistan, NADRA, and tech institutions in ensuring transparency in the package.
The meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar, Chairman NADRA, Chairman PTA, relevant government officials, and representatives of private companies related with the Ramadan Relief Package, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister also directed a third-party audit of the Ramazan Relief Package and asked that the awareness campaign ran by telecom companies and banks regarding the Package should be made more effective and a comprehensive report be prepared in this regard.
During the meeting, a briefing was given on the progress of the Ramazan Relief Package 2025. So far, 63% beneficiaries had received the relief payment while complete documentary records were available about the distribution of all amounts.
The meeting was apprised that a total of 2,224 employees had been deployed for the Ramazan Relief Package. More than 1.5 million beneficiaries were contacted via telephone calls.
Recent Stories
UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Niger village
CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial structures in Islamabad
KPRA holds training session for PMS Probationers
Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative
FNC, French Senate delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation
Mass displacement in northern West Bank takes dramatic toll on Palestinians: MSF
575 publishers from 92 countries to participate in 4th International Booksellers ..
Haroon urges private sector collaboration to overcome industrial production chal ..
WOAH Centre for Camel Diseases detects likely cause of Ethiopia camel deaths
Pushing effort to sack security chief, Israel PM alleges anti-govt plot
Former Russian defence official on trial for embezzlement
CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial structures in Islamabad4 minutes ago
-
Drug case PO, 4 peddlers arrested56 minutes ago
-
Pro-VC conducts surprise inspection at SALU Khairpur56 minutes ago
-
CDA, Chinese delegation discuss cable car project to boost Islamabad tourism56 minutes ago
-
Writ of state to be maintained in Balochistan at all costs: CM Bugti56 minutes ago
-
GoB announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays1 hour ago
-
Accused arrested for bogus call on 151 hour ago
-
Sowing target for cotton set for 31st1 hour ago
-
BTTN holds in-house seminar on Pakistan Day2 hours ago
-
Al Shifa registers 7,500 eye cancer cases2 hours ago
-
CM orders free medicine supply to govt hospitals2 hours ago
-
Cleanliness drive in full swing2 hours ago