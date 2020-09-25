UrduPoint.com
PM Desires To Take Other Parliamentary Parties Along In Legislative Business

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:42 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said it was his desire to take along other parliamentary parties in the legislative process, in the best public interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said it was his desire to take along other parliamentary parties in the legislative process, in the best public interest.

He was discussing matters related to legislation, measures of public interest and welfare with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

According to a statement from his media office, the Prime Minister said the legislature has an important role to play in protecting and upholding the rights of the people under the Constitution and the law. Imran Khan said, in this regard, the members of the government would continue to play due part role in any reforms or amendments required in the existing laws.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar also called on the Prime Minister and discussed matters related to the youth.

