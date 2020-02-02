UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Determined For Progress Of Tribal People: Dr Firdous

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 03:00 PM

PM determined for progress of tribal people: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd February, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the PM is determined for the progress of people living in tribal areas.

According to media reports , In a tweet, the special assistant said that the sacrifices of ‘patriotic' tribal people would be rewarded at any cost.

Those who have rejected the Constitution have no place in the hearts of masses, she added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Progress Media (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing SCDâ€™s Dir ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing SCDâ€™s Dir ..

1 hour ago

Colombian President receives UAE Ambassador

3 hours ago

Colombian President receives UAE Ambassador

3 hours ago

UAE supports all efforts to ensure permanent, comp ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 2, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.