PM determined for progress of tribal people: Dr Firdous

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd February, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the PM is determined for the progress of people living in tribal areas.

According to media reports , In a tweet, the special assistant said that the sacrifices of ‘patriotic' tribal people would be rewarded at any cost.

Those who have rejected the Constitution have no place in the hearts of masses, she added.