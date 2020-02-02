PM determined for tribal areas' uplift: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed for the progress and prosperity of the residents of the erstwhile tribal areas, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said in a tweet on Sunday.

The development of the tribal districts and provision of employment opportunities to youth was a top priority of the government, she added.

The patriotic tribal people would receive reward for their sacrifices, patience and tenacity as the government would ensure their constitutional and democratic rights to further empower them.

"For those who reject the Constitution has no place in the hearts of Pakistani people.

The enemies of peace and miscreants will be defeated," she further said.

Dr Firdous said evil minded elements at the behest of enemies would not be allowed to disrupt development and prosperity in tribal districts.