UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Determined For Tribal Areas' Uplift: Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 01:30 PM

PM determined for tribal areas' uplift: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed for the progress and prosperity of the residents of the erstwhile tribal areas, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said in a tweet on Sunday.

The development of the tribal districts and provision of employment opportunities to youth was a top priority of the government, she added.

The patriotic tribal people would receive reward for their sacrifices, patience and tenacity as the government would ensure their constitutional and democratic rights to further empower them.

"For those who reject the Constitution has no place in the hearts of Pakistani people.

The enemies of peace and miscreants will be defeated," she further said.

Dr Firdous said evil minded elements at the behest of enemies would not be allowed to disrupt development and prosperity in tribal districts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Progress Sunday Government Top Employment

Recent Stories

Colombian President receives UAE Ambassador

1 hour ago

Colombian President receives UAE Ambassador

1 hour ago

UAE supports all efforts to ensure permanent, comp ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 2, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

MoHAP launches blockchain-based platform for stori ..

4 hours ago

MoHAP launches blockchain-based platform for stori ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.