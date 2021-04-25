UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'PM Determined To Build Corruption-free Society': Ali Nawaz Awan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

'PM determined to build corruption-free society': Ali Nawaz Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was determined to build a corruption-free society in the country.

On the eve of 25th foundation day of the ruling PTI, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the honest and hardworking leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan embarked on a mission to make the country a "modern Islamic welfare state".

He said today is a historical day in the democratic history of Pakistan as on this day PTI workers and people of the country laid the foundation of a new thinking.

The journey of Naya Pakistan would not only continue but would gain more pace in days to come.

He also vowed to strengthen the PTI's struggle for making Pakistan socially and economically more strong and prosperous country.

He also expressed good wishes to all party leaders, members and workers on this auspicious occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Naya Pakistan Sunday Capital Development Authority All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

2 hours ago

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for ‘ ..

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.