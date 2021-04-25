'PM determined to build corruption-free society': Ali Nawaz Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was determined to build a corruption-free society in the country.

On the eve of 25th foundation day of the ruling PTI, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the honest and hardworking leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan embarked on a mission to make the country a "modern Islamic welfare state".

He said today is a historical day in the democratic history of Pakistan as on this day PTI workers and people of the country laid the foundation of a new thinking.

The journey of Naya Pakistan would not only continue but would gain more pace in days to come.

He also vowed to strengthen the PTI's struggle for making Pakistan socially and economically more strong and prosperous country.

He also expressed good wishes to all party leaders, members and workers on this auspicious occasion.