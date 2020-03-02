UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Determined To Check Inflation: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 03:21 PM

PM determined to check inflation: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to check inflation and provide relief to the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to check inflation and provide relief to the masses.

In a series of tweets, she said fruits of practical steps towards that end have started reaching the masses.

The Special Assistant said that according to the Consumer price Index, the prices of food items have significantly come down.

Referring to the declining trend witnessed in the prices of essential commodities during the month of February, she said apart from the food items, the prices of other essential items have also reduced to single digit.

She said people are directly benefitting from this fall in prices of essential items.

She said the prices are expected to slash further this month.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Price February From

Recent Stories

Regime re-enter NW Syria crossroads town

1 minute ago

Coronavirus: protective gears distributed among Re ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan to mark World Wildlife Day for sustaining ..

10 minutes ago

Owners, managers of 3 hotels booked in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

Trade volume between Pakiftan, UK during last cal ..

10 minutes ago

Strive hard awearness campaign for " inheritance ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.