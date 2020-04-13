PM determined to flush out elements behind sugar, wheat crisis : Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to flush out elements behind the sugar and wheat crisis.

The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had a strong desire for conducting inquiry across the board and without any discrimination, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Replying to a question, he said the entire cabinet was behind the prime minister to take action against anybody involved in artificial crisis of sugar and wheat.

About distribution of food items in Sindh, Faisal Vowda said the Pakistan Peoples Party leader was ruling in Sindh and the chief minister should disclose the methodology that how had his government distributed 100,000 ration bags among the poor masses in a single night.

He advised the leader of PPP to avoid playing gimmicks with the people confronted with mulitple challenges emerged due to coronavirus threat in the country.