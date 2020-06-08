UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Determined To Give Priority Those Projects, Creating Employment

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 01:18 PM

PM determined to give priority those projects, creating employment

The PM directed to set priorities especially for those projects and to put into practice those priorities which would create employment opportunities and accelerate the wheel of the economy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to reduce non-development spending and increase development expenditure in the upcoming budget here on Monday.

He was chairing a high level meeting in Islamabad today (Sunday) on the proposed budget of the Federal government, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the financial year 2020-21.

Keeping in view the ground realities regarding revenue and expenditure, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan's economic teams briefed the meeting about their respective province's priorities for the upcoming budget.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the budget for next financial year is being presented in exceptional circumstances due to Corona pandemic.

In view of these circumstances, he directed to set priorities especially for those projects and to put into practice those priorities which would create employment opportunities and accelerate the wheel of the economy.

The Prime Minister said in large urban areas where the Corona virus outbreak has had a devastating effect, full employment opportunities should be created.

In order to meet the national and provincial development needs and ensure the participation of the private sector in development projects, the Prime Minister called for facilitating the private sector for the accomplishment of projects under public-private partnership.

The Prime Minister directed the provincial governments to pay special attention to the development of the industrial sector and agriculture.

In this regard, the Prime Minister was also given a special briefing on the priorities in the budget for the development of special economic zones and agriculture sector.

The Prime Minister directed that following the pattern of Federal government, provincial governments should also pay special attention to reducing unnecessary government expenditure.

The Prime Minister directed the provincial governments to pay special attention to the up gradation of the health sector with regard to development projects so that the people could have access to quality healthcare facilities.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Minister for Industry Hamad Azhar, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Advisors Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Dr. Ishrat Hussain and Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Punjab Budget Agriculture Abdul Razzaq Sunday Government Industry Employment Usman Buzdar Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs handles remote working efficiently

3 minutes ago

FM lauds contribution of overseas Pakistanis to bo ..

13 minutes ago

Emirates offers flights for passengers to 29 citie ..

25 minutes ago

Rumman Raees blessed with child girl

33 minutes ago

DIFC invests in innovative FinTech start-up compan ..

36 minutes ago

New Zealand to lift all coronavirus restrictions

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.