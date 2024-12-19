Open Menu

PM Determined To Make Country Center Of Information Technology: Governor, Rana

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 04:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail and Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Thursday said that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif is determined to make Pakistan a center of information technology with an aim to provide skills to young generation.

They expressed these views as guests while addressing the 20th convocation of the Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS).

Vice Chancellor of BUITEMS Dr. Khalid Hafeez and others were also present on the occasion.

At the convocation, Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail and Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan awarded medals to the students who obtained degrees and positions among the graduating students.

Addressing the participants, Governor Balochistan and Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan congratulated the graduating students and said that the students are the architects of the future.

Both hoped that graduated students would utilize their abilities for development of the country and the nation,

They said that the students should work for the betterment of the field in which they have obtained their degrees.

The Governor and Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan said that the youth need to utilize their skills instead of wasting them.

Currently, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is determined to make Pakistan a center of information technology, the young generation is the guarantor of Pakistan's development, they said.

Both guests maintained that various programs are underway to provide skills so that they would get jobs in their respective fields.

They said that the Prime Minister is striving to provide maximum opportunities to young generation in education institutions of the country in order to get standard education as it is essential for progress of state in modern era.

More Stories From Pakistan