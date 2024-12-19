PM Determined To Make Country Center Of Information Technology: Governor, Rana
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 04:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail and Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Thursday said that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif is determined to make Pakistan a center of information technology with an aim to provide skills to young generation.
They expressed these views as guests while addressing the 20th convocation of the Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS).
Vice Chancellor of BUITEMS Dr. Khalid Hafeez and others were also present on the occasion.
At the convocation, Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail and Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan awarded medals to the students who obtained degrees and positions among the graduating students.
Addressing the participants, Governor Balochistan and Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan congratulated the graduating students and said that the students are the architects of the future.
Both hoped that graduated students would utilize their abilities for development of the country and the nation,
They said that the students should work for the betterment of the field in which they have obtained their degrees.
The Governor and Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan said that the youth need to utilize their skills instead of wasting them.
Currently, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is determined to make Pakistan a center of information technology, the young generation is the guarantor of Pakistan's development, they said.
Both guests maintained that various programs are underway to provide skills so that they would get jobs in their respective fields.
They said that the Prime Minister is striving to provide maximum opportunities to young generation in education institutions of the country in order to get standard education as it is essential for progress of state in modern era.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024
DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism
Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event
SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery
Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan
ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..
Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27
Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police recover liquor2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 78,700 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Safe City Project to help prevent crimes in Rawalpindi: RPO2 minutes ago
-
PEF chief praises private schools for enhancing literacy rate2 minutes ago
-
PM determined to make country center of Information Technology: Governor, Rana2 minutes ago
-
Christmas celebration at University of Education2 minutes ago
-
DPO meets ulema peace committee members12 minutes ago
-
SAARC Chambers president-led delegation meets Iftikhar Ali Malik12 minutes ago
-
AC checks anti-polio drive in private schools22 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet’s 29th meeting scheduled for Dec 2322 minutes ago
-
Two days symposium on youth resilience against violent extremism held22 minutes ago
-
Stolen fence of park recovered22 minutes ago