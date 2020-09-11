PM determined to make Pakistan Islamic welfare state as envisioned by Quaid: Shibli

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday paid tribute to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a tweet the minister said, "The nation pays tributes to its great leader on his death anniversary.

"He said, Prime Minister, Imran Khan was committed to the mission of Quaid-e-Azam, and was determined to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state as envisioned by the Quaid.

The minister said, the Quaid liberated Muslims of the subcontinent from British slavery and domination of fanatical Hindus.