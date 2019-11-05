PM determined to resolve IOK issue: Fayyaz ul Hassan

Punjab's Minister for Colonies, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts of resolving old-decade Indian Held Kashmir(IOK) issue and said PM was effectively tackling all the national issues too

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab's Minister for Colonies, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts of resolving old-decade Indian Held Kashmir(IOK) issue and said PM was effectively tackling all the national issues too.

He said that India has imposed curfew in occupied Kashmir for the last 91 days, turning the occupied valley into a virtual jail. He said that dream of durable peace in the region could not be achieved until resolution of the Kashmir issue .

He said Indian war hysteria has become a major threat to India itself, adding that India made serious threats to peace in the region.

"PM exposes real face of fascist Modi across the globe and also boost morale of the Kashmiris by effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue at United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) forum", he remarked.

He said PM Imran Khan has emerged as a true ambassador of islam. He has successfully presented Kashmir cause and internationalized the issue in an unprecedented manner.

He said International media knows the credibility of PM Imran Khan. He had conducted successful meetings with world leaders and conveyed his message properly and effectively to them, adding, PM would be committed to support the people of Kashmir till freedom of the held valley.