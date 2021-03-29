PM determined to take on mafias exploiting masses: Shibli

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to take on the mafias exploiting the masses. "Crusade against the mafias who exploit poor people of Pakistan .

PMIK determined to take them on," he said in response to a tweet of former Federal board to Revenue chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi.

The former FBR chief, in his tweet, congratulated the prime minister for catching the real dacoits of Pakistan. "Trader's 'Satta' Mafia. I had been constantly saying that these people are the real cause of increased price.Informal banking, cash economy, wrong fatwas on Riba, corruption money, the causes of high prices of food.Arthi Mafia."