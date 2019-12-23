UrduPoint.com
PM Determines To Support Kashmiris Till Freedom: Sadaqat Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 11:10 AM

PM determines to support Kashmiris till freedom: Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Monday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan to expose real face of fascist Modi across the globe and also boosted morale of the Kashmiris by effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue at International forum.

Talking to a private news channel he said PM Imran Khan has emerged as a true ambassador of islam. He has successfully presented Kashmir cause and internationalized the issue in an unprecedented manner.

He said International media knows the credibility of PM Imran Khan.

He had conducted successful meetings with world leaders and conveyed his message properly and effectively to them, adding, PM is committed to support the people of Kashmir till freedom of the held valley.

"PM Imran Khan has rightly warned the world regarding expected misadventure from Indian side at LoC , Pakistan is not oblivious of India's habitual approach of diverting world's attention from its internal crises through false flag operations", he said.

He further said Modi is a terrorist and his hegemonic designs are posing serious threats to global peace.

