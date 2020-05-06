UrduPoint.com
PM, DG ISI Discuss National Security Matters

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:51 PM

Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

Matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting, said a press statementissued by the PM Media Office.

