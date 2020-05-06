PM, DG ISI discuss national security matters

Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

Matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting, said a press statementissued by the PM Media Office.