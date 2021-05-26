UrduPoint.com
PM Directed For Devising Mechanism To Implement CII's Recommendations: Ashrafi

Wed 26th May 2021

PM directed for devising mechanism to implement CII's recommendations: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to create a mechanism to implement the recommendations of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of the reconstruction of Jamia Masjid Syedna Muhammad here on Tuesday.

He said that the construction of the mosque was a guarantee of forgiveness and the blessing for a home in Heaven. Today, there is a need to build and inhabit mosques in Pakistan.

He assured that there would be no threat to any mosque or madrassa in the country during PTI government.

He further said that the Prime Minister was determined to allay the concerns of the Ulema regarding the Waqf Property Act. Only the Occupy Mafia is afraid of the Waqf Property Act, he underlined.

Ashrafi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi raised the issue of Palestine at the international level which led to the ceasefire. The time is nearer when the Muslim Ummah will offer prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, he added.

