PM directed to address issue of illegal fishing in Gwadar: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said the PM directed in November to address issue of illegal fishing in Gwadar immediately.

In a tweet, he said persons from all concerned departments were included in the committee to devise a workable solution to the issue.

The committee would submit its recommendation in next three days and the issue would be resolved, he added.

Gill said Imran Khan always stood for the poor and no one would be allowed to exploit the poor. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government did record development work in Balochistan, he added.

He said Balochistan was very close to the heart of the PM.