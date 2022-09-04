UrduPoint.com

PM Directives On Fuel Charges Adjustment Being Implemented: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that notification had been issued on the order of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the "fuel charges adjustment" and its implementation has been started.

In a tweet, she said that under the relief announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was applicable on the consumers who used less than 300 units of electricity.

She said that from consumers using 300 units or less would not be charged fuel adjustment charged in electricity bills.

The minister said that on the instructions of the Prime Minister, the payment of new bills has been started and last date of bill payment has also been extended. For those consumers who have already paid the bills, the required amount will be reduced from the next month's bills, she said.

