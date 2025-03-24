PM Directs A Third-party Audit Of Ramadan Relief Package.
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 24, 2025 | 03:42 PM
Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the efforts of the State Bank of Pakistan, NADRA and tech companies in ensuring transparency of the Ramadan package.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed a third-party audit of the Ramadan Relief Package.
The PM appreciated the efforts of the State Bank of Pakistan, NADRA and tech companies in ensuring transparency of the Ramadan package.
He was chairing a review meeting on Prime Minister's Ramzan Relief Package in Islamabad on Monday.
PM Shehbaz said the Ramadan Relief Package has been introduced across the country including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, without any discrimination.
He said payments are being made to the deserving individuals through a highly convenient and transparent digital wallet system.
The PM instructed that this model be adopted for other government schemes as well.
Shehbaz Sharif also directed that the awareness campaign being run by telecom companies and banks regarding the Ramadan Relief Package be made more effective and a comprehensive report be prepared.
The meeting was informed that about sixty three percent of the deserving families have received the amounts.
