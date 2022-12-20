UrduPoint.com

PM Directs Authorities Concerned Not To Burden Electricity, Gas Consumers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 20, 2022 | 11:13 AM

PM directs authorities concerned not to burden electricity, gas consumers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also instructed to make the system of collection of electricity and gas bills more efficient and effective.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec-20th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that no additional burden should be imposed on electricity and gas consumers.

He gave these instructions, while chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad to devise a strategy on reduction of circular debt in the energy sector.

The Prime Minister also instructed to make the system of collection of electricity and gas bills more efficient and effective. He said all possible steps will be taken to ensure increase the revenue of the power sector.

The meeting deliberated on devising a comprehensive strategy to overcome the circular debt in the power and gas sectors.

He said that circular debt in the power sector should be reduced.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled that the PML-N Government, through better polices, has given practical proof of complete eradication of circular credit during its tenure in 2013-18 policies.

He expressed the resolve that this problem will again be overcome through with continued hard work and effective strategy. He directed the authorities concerned to complete the reforms process to circular gradually reduce and eventually eliminate the circular debt.

The Prime Minister said that Sui gas distribution companies should immediately improve the bill recovery system.

Energy saving plan was also reviewed in the meeting. This plan will be presented in the Federal cabinet meeting tomorrow in which the provincial chief ministers have also been invited.

The Prime Minister said the transmission system should be improved to prevent theft and losses of electricity and gas.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Gas All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France ..

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France career

11 hours ago
 Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters ..

Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters - Putin

11 hours ago
 Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terror ..

Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terrorist Attack Investigation in CA ..

11 hours ago
 ACE arrests accused over corruption

ACE arrests accused over corruption

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.