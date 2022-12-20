PM directs authorities concerned not to burden electricity, gas consumers

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also instructed to make the system of collection of electricity and gas bills more efficient and effective.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec-20th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that no additional burden should be imposed on electricity and gas consumers.

He gave these instructions, while chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad to devise a strategy on reduction of circular debt in the energy sector.

The Prime Minister also instructed to make the system of collection of electricity and gas bills more efficient and effective. He said all possible steps will be taken to ensure increase the revenue of the power sector.

The meeting deliberated on devising a comprehensive strategy to overcome the circular debt in the power and gas sectors.

He said that circular debt in the power sector should be reduced.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled that the PML-N Government, through better polices, has given practical proof of complete eradication of circular credit during its tenure in 2013-18 policies.

He expressed the resolve that this problem will again be overcome through with continued hard work and effective strategy. He directed the authorities concerned to complete the reforms process to circular gradually reduce and eventually eliminate the circular debt.

The Prime Minister said that Sui gas distribution companies should immediately improve the bill recovery system.

Energy saving plan was also reviewed in the meeting. This plan will be presented in the Federal cabinet meeting tomorrow in which the provincial chief ministers have also been invited.

The Prime Minister said the transmission system should be improved to prevent theft and losses of electricity and gas.