PM Directs Authorities Concerned To Facilitate Chinese Investors

Sat 20th November 2021 | 05:58 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan and China are connected not only in past or present but will remain united through future generations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to facilitate the Chinese investors for setting up industries in Pakistan by resolving their issues related to road connectivity and provision of utilities.

During a meeting with a Chinese business delegation in Islamabad, he said Pakistan and China are connected not only in past or present but will remain united through future generations.

The Prime Minister assured to support Chinese businesses in Pakistan on priority basis.

He said we are grateful to them for their keen interest in accelerating their investment in Special Economic Zones.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was apprised that Chinese businessmen are almost ready to start operations in glass, ceramics and information technology sectors.

One of the leading Chinese tech manufacturers is going to establish a local mobile manufacturing unit and a research and development center in Pakistan.

Speaking after the meeting, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said more Chinese businessmen will be encouraged to make investments in Pakistan.

