PM directs authorities to curb smuggling of sugar, petroleum products

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 08:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Friday directed the customs authorities and law enforcement agencies to strictly curb the smuggling of sugar, petroleum products, urea, agricultural products and other items.

He was chairing a high level meeting for stopping smuggling in Pakistan.

During the meeting, he was briefed on the situation of smuggling of different items across the country, especially in the border areas, and about the steps taken for stopping the menace.

The meeting was told that 10 additional check posts of law enforcement agencies were notified to curb smuggling in Balochistan.

The prime minister instructed that an inter agency report should be prepared about the officers involved in smuggling in the province.

He directed strong departmental action against the officers involved in smuggling in Balochistan and award of exemplary punishment to them.

He said the smuggling of petroleum products was reducing revenue and putting pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves.

He said he would chair a weekly meeting to review the performance of institutions and to curb the menace of smuggling.

He ordered that the border markets with Iran should be made more viable so that trade could be done with proper documents.

He said smuggling was causing a loss of billions of rupees to the national economy and it was critical to end the problem of smuggling.

The PM was told that smuggling was reduced by 40 percent due to the untiring efforts of law enforcement institutions. He was apprised of the strategy of the law enforcement departments against smuggling.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Trade Gohar Ejaz, Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Minister for Petroleum Muhammad Ali, Advisor to the PM Ahmed Cheema, federal secretaries, Federal board of Revenue chairman and high level officers of law enforcement agencies attended the meeting. Provincial chief secretaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and Inspector General of Police attended the meeting through video link.

