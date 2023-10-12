Open Menu

PM Directs BoI To Devise Strategy Linking Overseas Pakistanis With Investment Ventures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PM directs BoI to devise strategy linking overseas Pakistanis with investment ventures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday directed the board of Investment (BoI) to chalk out an effective strategy for joint cooperation on investment with the Pakistani community living abroad.

The prime minister issued the directive during a meeting with former ambassador to Bahrain Javed Malik, who called on him here at the PM House.

Javed Malik had proposed to the prime minister to set up a platform for cooperation in investment activities with overseas Pakistanis.

