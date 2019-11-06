PM directs CDA Chairman to visit Dharna site, assess what participants need

(@fidahassanain)

The PM made this announcement through his twitter account owing to changing weather conditions and onset rain

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2019) As the deadlock persisted between the JUI-F and the government on its Azadi March, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed CDA Chairman to visit JUI-F's dharna and assess what relief can be provided to its participants.

Through his tweet, PM Khan directed the CDA Chairman to reach at the dharna site and check what the "dharna participants" needed because of onset rain and the chainging weather conditions.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) sit-in has entered the 6th day in Islamabad and the deadlock between the government and the JUI-F leadership is still persisting as the both sides did not find any conclusion to end the sit-in. Maulana Fazl ur Rehmana Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehma said that the government should present its suggestions if it really wanted to find anay middle ground. He said they would see the suggestions of the government and give its feedback what to do.

PML-Q's top leader Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhary Pervez Elahi said that the stage for a positive reply has not yet arrived. He gave these comments after meeting with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

"There is restlessness in the country and it is everyone's responsiblity to end it," said the leaders, adding that "It is everyone's country and when the entire ship sinks every body sinks,". Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had itself admitted that 95 per cent of forms did not even have signaturs and asked why the parliamentary commission had not been started for a year.

The JUI-F Chief said that Imran Khan is not big leader than Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and if he had re-elections then w hy can't Imran Khan. "We just don't interference of the establishment," he further said. Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi said that dialogue was the only solution to reach any conclusion.