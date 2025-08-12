Open Menu

PM Directs Completion Of 100MW Solar Project In Gilgit-Baltistan Within A Year

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PM directs completion of 100MW Solar Project in Gilgit-Baltistan within a year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the completion of the 100-megawatt solar power project in Gilgit-Baltistan within a year, vowing to personally monitor its progress.

Chairing a review meeting here following the recent approval of the project by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), the Prime Minister stressed that the initiative will be executed on a priority basis to ensure uninterrupted, low-cost, and environment-friendly electricity supply to the region.

“All infrastructure for the project must be climate-resilient,” the Prime Minister instructed, adding that transparency will be ensured at every stage of its construction. He highlighted that the federal government will bear the entire cost of the project, which is expected to significantly reduce the region’s prolonged load-shedding of up to 20 hours a day and provide power to remote areas.

Under the plan, six solar parks will be set up in Gilgit, eight in Skardu, and six in Diamer. Additionally, 234 buildings in Gilgit, 179 in Skardu, and 68 in Diamer will be equipped with solar installations.

The project will also include battery storage for backup supply and a real-time monitoring system, adhering to international standards.

The Prime Minister said solarization was the most viable solution to meet Gilgit-Baltistan’s energy needs, noting that integrating renewable energy sources into Pakistan’s energy mix was essential to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“Lighting up Gilgit-Baltistan is not just an infrastructure project; it is a lifeline for its people,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remarked.

He also directed that hydel and solar energy generation in the region be structured to ensure uninterrupted supply during extreme weather conditions.

The steering committee for the project will be chaired by Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Owais Khan Leghari. The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Ahad Khan Cheema, PM’s Coordinator Musharraf Zaidi, renewable energy expert Dr. Gerwin Dreesmann, and other senior officials.

