PM Directs Completion Of Public Welfare Projects On Priority Basis Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 01:49 PM

PM directs completion of public welfare projects on priority basis Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed for completion of development projects in their stipulated period and other public welfare plans on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed for completion of development projects in their stipulated period and other public welfare plans on priority basis.

The prime minister held meeting with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan after his arrival here, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, they discussed the political situation, administrative affairs and law and order in the province.

Issues related to uplift projects including implementation of agriculture transformation plan, protection of forests and health cards.

Besides, the prime minister was apprised of the steps taken by the administration to control price hike and progress being made through a drive against hoarders.

