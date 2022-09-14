PM directs construction of fully-equipped model school for flood-hit students of Sohbatpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed immediate construction of a model school equipped with all necessary facilities for the students in Balochistan's flood-hit Sohbatpur.

During his visit to a makeshift school set up at the relief camp for flood-affected people, the prime minister gave the instruction for the model school to prevent loss of education of students, whose schools had swept away by flash floods.

PM Sharif stressed that the model school must include facilities including best teaching staff, ventilated classrooms, toilets and ensure provision of books, bags and uniforms to the students.

During his interaction with the students, he encouraged them to keep their morale high during challenging times.The prime minister also had a photograph with the group of young schoolchildren. During his visit to the relief camp, the prime minister assured the flood-affected families at the relief camp that the government would provide them every possible facility during the difficult situation in the wake of floods.

He appreciated the doctors and medical practitioners for rendering their selfless services for the treatment of flood-affected patients.