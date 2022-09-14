UrduPoint.com

PM Directs Construction Of Fully-equipped Model School For Flood-hit Students Of Sohbatpur

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 02:20 PM

PM directs construction of fully-equipped model school for flood-hit students of Sohbatpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed immediate construction of a model school equipped with all necessary facilities for the students in Balochistan's flood-hit Sohbatpur.

During his visit to a makeshift school set up at the relief camp for flood-affected people, the prime minister gave the instruction for the model school to prevent loss of education of students, whose schools had swept away by flash floods.

PM Sharif stressed that the model school must include facilities including best teaching staff, ventilated classrooms, toilets and ensure provision of books, bags and uniforms to the students.

During his interaction with the students, he encouraged them to keep their morale high during challenging times.The prime minister also had a photograph with the group of young schoolchildren. During his visit to the relief camp, the prime minister assured the flood-affected families at the relief camp that the government would provide them every possible facility during the difficult situation in the wake of floods.

He appreciated the doctors and medical practitioners for rendering their selfless services for the treatment of flood-affected patients.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Education Visit Young All Government Best

Recent Stories

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

17 minutes ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

2 hours ago
 In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the F ..

In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the Finale of Asia Cup 2022 at UCP ..

2 hours ago
 US vows to continue to provide Assistance to Pakis ..

US vows to continue to provide Assistance to Pakistan flood victims

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.