UrduPoint.com

PM Directs Coordinated Efforts For Public Safety Amid Torrential Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2022 | 02:10 PM

PM directs coordinated efforts for public safety amid torrential rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the provincial governments and the National Disaster Management Authority for making coordinated efforts to ensure public safety and relocation of the affected people as monsoon rains battered parts of the country.

The prime minister said that all-out efforts should be made to protect the people against losses, instructing the NDMA to join hands with the provincial governments as well as the provincial disaster management authorities.

Calling for relocation of the affected population to safer areas, the prime minister directed the Federal government institutions to extend all possible support to the provincial governments and institutions to handle the situation.

He also instructed the authorities concerned to establish temporary shelters for the affected people and ensure food supply there besides activating medical teams for emergency medical aid and prevention of infectious diseases.

For this purpose, he also instructed for timely fumigation and deployment of required manpower and machinery to drain out the rainwater.

The prime minister, who also telephonically spoke with the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, expressed grief over the loss of lives and properties in Karachi and other parts of the country.

"Just spoke to CM Syed Murad Ali Shah. Deeply saddened by the tragic losses due to torrential rains in Karachi. I am confident that Sindh government will rise to the occasion and bring life back to normal under the able leadership of CM Sindh, the prime minister wrote on Twitter, also offering to extend every possible support to the provincial government.

He asked the NDMA to extend rescue and relief support to the provincial government for protection of the people in Karachi and other areas of Sindh.

Similarly, the prime minister also directed the relevant authorities to ensure prevention of the electrocution incidents during the flooding situation.

Expressing solidarity with the victims of the torrential rains, the prime minister assured that the federal government would utilize all-out resources to protect and support the people.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Twitter Murad Ali Shah All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

1 day ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.