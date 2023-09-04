PM directs devising effective strategy for economic stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday directed the Ministry of Finance to devise an effective strategy to bring economic stability in the country.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with Interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar who called on him here.

The finance minister also briefed the prime minister on the current economic situation in the country.