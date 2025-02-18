PM Directs E-Office Implementation In All Federal Ministries By March 20
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed that e-Office implementation in all federal ministries and departments should be completed by March 20, this year.
The prime minister chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet. The meeting was apprised that the use of e-Office reached 98 percent across all the federal government divisions with 100 percent implementation in 39 divisions.
Additionally, regarding inter-ministerial communication, the e-Office system had achieved 100 percent implementation in 21 divisions.
During the meeting, the cabinet was briefed that the process of implementing e-Office in subordinate organizations and state-owned enterprises also began while 176 institutions had successfully adopted the system, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
During the meeting held at the PM’s House, the prime minister briefed the cabinet about the letter sent to him by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.
The Saudi crown prince, in his letter, informed about the renewal of the Saudi Development Fund’s provision of $100 million per month for another year on a deferred payment basis over petroleum products, he added.
“We are deeply grateful to Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and the Saudi leadership. Saudi Arabia has always stood with Pakistan in difficult times,” he added.
The prime minister directed that the entire system of service delivery in Pakistani missions abroad should be digitized to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.
The cabinet approved the signing of an international legal agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea for the protection and sustainable use of diverse marine resources in international waters on the recommendation of Ministry of Climate Change. This initiative would benefit Pakistani fishermen.
It also approved the appointment of Kamran Jahangir as Managing Director of the National Book Foundation on the recommendation of the Ministry of Federal education.
The cabinet approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Human Rights to send six nominees for the position of Member (Islamabad Capital Territory) in the National Commission for Human Rights to the prime minister and the leader of the opposition in parliament.
It approved the signing of Addendum 2 with Somalia regarding National Identity System. This addendum pertains to verification services, mobile enrollment application, official payment gateway, and related infrastructure. Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is assisting Somalia in the national identification system.
The cabinet approved the appointment of Dr. Shahid Aslam Mirza as Managing Director of the Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority on the recommendation of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.
The meeting under the directives of Islamabad High Court and on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health, approved forwarding the review petition for the registration of Watim Medical College, Rawalpindi, to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council for further legal proceedings.
The cabinet approved the formation of a Commission of Inquiry to investigate irregularities in the governing body elections of the Pakistan Engineering Council, as recommended by the Ministry of Science and Technology besides, it accorded approval to the amendments to the Inland Revenue Appellate Tribunal (Appointment, Terms, and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2024, as recommended by the Ministry of Law and Justice.
The cabinet endorsed the decisions taken in the Economic Coordination Committee meeting held on February 14 and the decisions taken in the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases meeting held on February 17.
