PM Directs Early Launch Of Work On Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

Published June 16, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed the authorities concerned to launch the construction work on Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway at the earliest.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review progress on the ongoing road projects of National Highway Authority, also instructed to initiate construction of Thakot-Raikot section of Karakorum Highway, Babusar Tunnel and Khuzdar-Kuchlak road.

Calling for ensuring transparency in the process of awarding the contract, he also formed a nine-member committee to improve the procurement process.

The committee would comprise Federal communications minister, Managing Directed of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority and Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council.

The prime minister viewed that the country could no longer afford delay in the development projects as during last four years, a criminal negligence was shown to impede the course of development.

He also instructed to seek the support from Pakistan's embassies for verification of the international companies, as it was the responsibility of all relevant institutions to save the time and money of the country.

During the briefing, it was told that M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway was an important component of Karachi-Peshawar Motorway but it was delayed due to slow pace of work during the previous government.

Featuring 15 interchanges, the 306-kilometer long motorway would pass through six districts. Besides reducing the distance and travel time and fuel consumption, the project would also ease the transportation of export goods from across Pakistan to Karachi ports.

The work on project would start within six months which would take two-and-half years to complete, the prime minister was told.

Regarding the 250-kilomtere Thakot-Raikot section of Karakorum Highway, it was told that project's feasibility study would be completed within seven months. Once complete, it would ease the flow trade traffic between Pakistan and China besides providing an alternate route during the construction of Dasu and Diamer Bhasha dams.

The meeting was told that besides Babusar Tunnel, a 66-kilometer road and rehabilitation of the existing road would be carried out. The snow galleries would also be constructed on the said road to ensure smooth traffic flow during the snow season.

Highlighting its vitality for promotion of tourism in the Northern areas, the prime minister instructed the execution of the project as per international standards.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Maulana Asad Mahmood, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, chairman of National Highway Authority and relevant senior officers.

