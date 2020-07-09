UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Directs Early Resolution Of K-Electric Issues To Address Karachi Power Outages

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

PM directs early resolution of K-Electric issues to address Karachi power outages

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed his team members to hold meeting with the management of the K-Electric for early resolution of the issues with the company.

In a meeting with Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, the prime minister instructed him (governor) as well as Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Special Assistant to PM Shahzad Qasim to meet the company's management to address the issue of load shedding in Karachi.

Both the governor and the prime minister discussed the overall situation in Sindh particularly related to the COVID-19.

The Sindh governor spoke high of the prime minister's vision and successful strategy to combat the coronavirus in the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Imran Khan Load Shedding Resolution Prime Minister Asad Umar Governor Company Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

9 minutes ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

11 minutes ago

US sees Kashmir dispute through the prism of India ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Board of ‘Frontline H ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: COVID-19 crisis further solidi ..

1 hour ago

Federal govt will improve power transmission and d ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.