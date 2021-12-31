UrduPoint.com

PM Directs Effective Action Against Land Grabbers, Hoarders In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 02:39 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the Punjab administration to take effective measures against the miscreants, land grabbers as well as hoarders in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the Punjab administration to take effective measures against the miscreants, land grabbers as well as hoarders in the province.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during his day-long visit to Lahore, also called for taking steps for immediate and easy service delivery to the common man in the province.

The meeting also marked the discussion on civil administration as well as the law and order.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and Inspector General Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali also attended the meeting.

