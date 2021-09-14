UrduPoint.com

PM Directs Ensuring Transparent Privatization Process Of Public Entities

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed to ensure transparency in completion of the privatization process of various public entities, including Pakistan Steel Mills and Jinnah Convention Centre.

In a meeting with Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammadmian Soomro, the prime minister was briefed on the current status of privatization of different bodies.

The Prime Minister was also updated on the encouraging results of the ongoing roadshows, being held on September 13-21, aimed at attracting foreign investors for the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills.

The process regarding the privatization of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL), Jinnah Convention Center (JCC) and Services International Hotel (SIH) Lahore also came under discussion.

