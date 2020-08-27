PM directs establishment of food, drug testing labs in provincial capitals

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed upon formulation of short, medium and long terms policy keeping in view the future food security requirement of the country in the wake of increasing population and reduction of cultivable lands.

Chairing a meeting to review prices of flour and sugar in the country in Islamabad, the Prime Minister stressed upon formulation of short, medium and long terms policy keeping in view the future food security requirement of the country in the wake of increasing population and reduction of cultivable lands.

He also directed the provincial chief secretaries for taking steps to set up food and drug testing laboratories at the provincial capitals to control food adulteration.

Addressing the participants, the prime minister said that it is government’s top priority to ensure sufficient provision of basic commodities at affordable prices.