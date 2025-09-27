PM directs expediting relief, rehabilitation activities in flood hit areas

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed acceleration of relief and rehabilitation operations in flood-affected people.

The prime minister chaired a review meeting on the current flood situation and ongoing rehabilitation efforts immediately after his address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, PM Office Media Wing said in a press.

The prime minister reiterated that they would not rest till complete rehabilitation of the people in flood-affected areas.

He said that he had raised the voice of Pakistanis affected by the adverse impacts of climate change before the world at the UN General Assembly.

“Developing countries like Pakistan are continuously suffering from natural disasters caused by climate change,” he added.

The prime minister directed Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal to strictly monitor relief and rehabilitation operations and to hold regular review meetings in this regard.

He also directed the Chairman NDMA to provide full cooperation to provinces and PDMAs.

The prime minister further directed the completion of damage assessments in the affected areas on an emergency basis.

Assessment of crops and infrastructure damages after the floods should be completed as soon as possible to facilitate comprehensive planning for relief and rehabilitation efforts, he stressed.

The prime minister instructed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to expedite restoration work on the section of the M-5 Motorway affected by flooding from the Sutlej River.

The breach near Jalalpur Pirwala on the motorway should be repaired immediately, he further directed.

The prime minister directed the secretary communications and the NHA chairman to immediately visit the affected section of M-5 and assess the damage.

He also ordered all necessary measures to be taken to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases in the flood-affected areas.

Special measures should also be taken to cultivate appropriate crops in flood-hit areas, he emphasised.

Chief secretaries of all four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, also participated in the meeting.

The NDMA chairman briefed the prime minister on the current situation in flood-affected areas and the rehabilitation plan.

The meeting was informed that approximately 350,000 affected individuals have returned to their homes from relief camps and tent settlements.

In Sindh, a number of people were still residing in camps, but as the floodwaters were receding rapidly, they would soon return home as well.

The meeting was further informed that the distribution of food and relief supplies was ongoing.

The government of Punjab was especially commended in the meeting for taking exemplary steps for the rehabilitation of the affected population.

Suggestions were also presented regarding crop losses and rehabilitation of farmers.

The prime minister directed that a comprehensive report on the damage assessment should be compiled and presented within a week.