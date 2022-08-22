PM directs expediting rescue, relief activities in flood-hit areas, shifting of people

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed for expediting the pace of rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas and the immediate shifting of the people trapped in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed for expediting the pace of rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas and the immediate shifting of the people trapped in flood-hit areas.

He reviewed the flood situation in Balochistan province triggered by recent rainfall.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and other relevant authorities, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The chief minister apprised the prime minister in detail about the damages caused by floods in the province and the ongoing rescue and relief operation.

The prime minister also directed for making of arrangements to provide Flood Relief cash of Rs 25,000 per affected family, besides provision of tents, edibles and safe drinking water.

He directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Government of Balochistan and Ministry of Planning to take emergency measures.

He said that no leniency or suspension in the relief activities of flood-hit areas would be acceptable.

The prime minister stressed that no efforts should be spared in extending immediate help to the flood-affected people till the completion of the combined survey and their rehabilitation.

He also asked the relevant authorities to restore damaged infrastructure in the flood-hit areas to ensure a supply of relief items.