PM Directs Expediting Work On Danish Educational Institutions

Published May 13, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed expediting work on the under-construction Danish Schools and University and said that the establishment of these institutions across the country, for provision of quality education to the deserving and brilliant students, was among the top priorities of the government.

Chairing a review meeting on the construction of 15 new Danish Schools and Danish University, the prime minister also asked for quality construction work and their third party validation, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, provincial chief secretaries, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, chief commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory and relevant authorities.

The prime minister directed for installation of smart boards in all the classrooms, establishment of digital libraries and the merit based and transparent appointment process of the teaching staff in these schools.

He opined that local eligible teaching staff should be given priority during the appointment process and directed for submission of proposals for the establishment of Danish Authority.

During the meeting, a briefing was given over the under-construction Danish Schools and Danish University, Islamabad. The 41 percent construction work over Danish school, Islamabad had been achieved which would be accomplished by December this year.

In Gilgit Baltistan, work on Danish Schools in Sultan Abad, Ghanche and Astore would be completed by June 30, 2026 whereas work on Bhimber and Bagh schools would also be completed in June 2026.

The feasibility and design of the Danish schools in Sharda, Sibi, Musakhel and Zhob were completed, the meeting was apprised.

In Hub, Karachi and Chitral, the work on acquiring land for Danish schools was underway while with the Federal cabinet’s approval, land for the establishment of Danish University had been allocated.

The meeting granted approval for the feasibility of university, and initiation of the process for the appointment of expert

consultant for the pre-qualification of its design.

