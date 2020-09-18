UrduPoint.com
PM Directs Fair Use Of Balochistan's Mineral Resources For Public Prosperity

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure fair utilization of Balochistan's mineral resources in a way to bring in prosperity to the provincial population.

Chairing a high level meeting to discuss the utilization of Balochistan's mineral resources, the prime minister instructed the cabinet members and relevant ministries to extend all-out support to the purposely established Balochistan Exploration Company.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Nasim, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, PM's advisors Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Abdul Razzak Dawood, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Special Assistant to the PM Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa, and other senior civil and military officers attended the meeting.

The representatives of prominent investors and the businessmen were also present in the meeting, which discussed in detail a road-map for effective utilization of Balochistan's mineral resources.

Appreciating the interest shown by the country's prominent investors to explore Balochistan's mineral sector, the prime minister assured the government's all-out support to the business community in this regard.

The meeting was briefed about the role and scope of the Balochistan Exploration Company. The Balochistan chief minister apprised the participants of a framework for promotion of mineral resources.

It was told that the country's renowned investors and business figures had expressed interest in the provincial mineral sector.

