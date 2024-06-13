PM directs federal ministries, deptt heads to utilize Task Management System

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday instructed federal secretaries and heads of departments to personally utilize the Task Management System.

He issued these instructions while chairing a meeting to assess the implementation progress of directives requiring federal ministries and departments to use the Task Management System.

The Task Management System is a modern software of international standards used to monitor instructions issued by the prime minister to federal ministries, and progress in this regard.

The prime minister also decided to conduct daily review for implementing the task management system.

He said that continuous monitoring of progress in all projects was the initial step towards their timely completion.

During the briefing, it was told that a mobile application for the task management system had already been developed.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musaddik Masood Malik, Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Prime Minister's Coordinator Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, and senior officials from relevant institutions.