UrduPoint.com

PM Directs Federal, Provincial Governments To Remain Alert During Current Rainy Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2023 | 02:41 PM

PM directs federal, provincial governments to remain alert during current rainy situation

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the Federal and provincial departments to remain alert and use all resources to help the citizens during the current spell of rains across the country.

He also asked National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial management authorities to keep close monitoring of rains across the country.

He said the federal departments should work in collaboration with the provincial governments and departments to cope with the situation.

He said all the requirements should be fulfilled in the respective areas to ensure safety of the people.

Wherever necessary, people should be shifted to safe areas immediately, PM Shehbaz said adding that the National Highway Authority (NHA) and other relevant departments should monitor the inter-provincial national highways.

The prime minister said effective arrangements should be made to ensure traffic flow and public convenience on Quetta-Karachi highway in Lasbela and Quetta-Sibbi highway in Bolan.

The people should be kept alert in affected areas and on various highways, Shehbaz Sharif added.

He said safety of human lives and property was the top priority of the government, therefore all the civil service departments should remain vigilant and work with national vigor and responsibility.

He also directed the people to follow precautionary measures in the situation of severe weather and cooperate with government institutions.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Weather Prime Minister Traffic Alert Bolan Lasbela NHA All Government Top Rains

Recent Stories

PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for he ..

PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for help of people during current ra ..

23 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner for Annual Investment Meeting

58 minutes ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 592 for May 2023

2 hours ago
 Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU w ..

Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU with PwC Academy

2 hours ago
 President, PM stress upon protecting rights of lab ..

President, PM stress upon protecting rights of labourers

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group announces purchase of vessels follo ..

AD Ports Group announces purchase of vessels following strategic agreements

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.