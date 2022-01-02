PM directs for allocation of funds for Lillah Jhelum dual carriageway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday directed for allocation of funds in the development budget of Punjab for completion of Lillah Jhelum dual carriageway by March 2023.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for giving practical shape to the project.