UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Directs For Comprehensive Roadmap For Issue Of Stunting

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 05:57 PM

PM directs for comprehensive roadmap for issue of stunting

Imran Khan said the federal government will continue to play its role to address the issue of stunted growth.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to formulate a comprehensive roadmap in consultations with the provinces to address the issue of stunting.

He was chairing the first meeting of Pakistan National Nutrition Coordination Council in Islamabad on Monday.

The Prime Minister asked the Special Assistant on National Health Services and Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation to prepare roadmap based on time lines which will be presented with the Council of Common Interests.

Imran Khan said the Federal government will continue to play its role to address the issue of stunted growth.

The meeting was informed that planning was done in the past ten years to meet the nutrition requirements of women and children but it was never effectively implemented. The result is that today about forty percent of children are the victims of stunted growth. In Sindh, this percentage is fifty percent.

Before coming into power, Imran Khan used to do speeches on stunting and lack of food for poor children in different parts of the country. But still practically no action was taken to address this issue.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Poor Women Government

Recent Stories

Kashmiri bearing brunt of Sh Abdullah's political ..

1 minute ago

Al-Othaimeen Reviews the Latest Developments and A ..

1 minute ago

Powerhouse duo – Syra Yousuf and Asim Azhar reve ..

9 minutes ago

15 minutes ago

Virtual Conference on &#039;Role of Youth in Promo ..

15 minutes ago

Emirates expands its network in Europe to 31 desti ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.