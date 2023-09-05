PM directs for early conclusion of PIA restructuring plan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday directed to present the detailed plan with regard to the restructuring of PIA to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) as soon as possible.

Chairing a high-level meeting regarding Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) here, the prime minister also directed to take measures to further improve the air connection of remote areas with other cities of the country.

He said the flight timings of PIA should be fixed according to the convenience of the passengers.

PIA is an important national institution that has provided splendid air services in the past and earned a positive image across the globe, he said adding that PIA was considered one of the best airlines in the world.

He asked the aviation division and the PIA management to work day and night to regain the past glory of the airline.

The meeting was told that the recent amendment in the PIA Act 2016 had paved the way for the restructuring of PIA.

Caretaker Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema and other officials attended the meeting.