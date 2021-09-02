UrduPoint.com

PM Directs For Establishment, Activation Of One Window Services Portal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 04:06 PM

PM directs for establishment, activation of One Window Services Portal  

Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the authorities concerned to ensure consultation and coordination with all the stakeholders in this regard.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for timely establishment and activation of One Window Services Portal to facilitate local and foreign investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Chairing a meeting on investment in Special Economic Zones in Islamabad on Thursday, the Prime Minister asked the authorities concerned to ensure consultation and coordination with all the stakeholders in this regard.

The Prime Minister said full facilitation in investment is among the top priorities of the government.

He said the government is removing impediments in local and foreign investment for industrial growth in the country.

The meeting was informed that a comprehensive strategy has been devised for establishing One Window Services Portal.

It was apprised that the portal is being established to remove hurdles being faced by investors. The portal will facilitate in provision of facilities to industries besides getting legal and administrative approvals. The meeting was further told that both Federal and provincial departments are being included in the portal.

