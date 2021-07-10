UrduPoint.com
PM Directs For Expeditious Completion Of ERRA's Ongoing Projects

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:10 PM

PM directs for expeditious completion of ERRA's ongoing projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) to complete the ongoing projects on fast-track basis to facilitate the people.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review ERRA's ongoing reconstruction and development projects, PM office media wing said in a press release.

The prime minister was apprised that since its inception in 2006, ERRA had so far completed 75 percent of its total development portfolios of 14,704 projects, whereas 14 percent were currently under construction.

These under construction projects included 885 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1,214 projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.\932

