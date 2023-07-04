Open Menu

PM Directs For Immediate Rescue Of Mountaineer Asif Bhatti

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the Gilgit-Baltistan and Army authorities to immediately rescue mountaineer Asif Bhatti who reportedly got trapped at 7500 meters height while scaling the 8,126-meter Nanga Parbat peak.

The directives came after the mountaineer's son appealed to the prime minister on social media for safe evacuation of his stranded father.

Shehbaz Sharif instructed the Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan to contact Asif Bhatti's son and assure him of immediate measures for the stuck up climber's rescue.

