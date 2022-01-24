PM directs for resolution of issues of special economic zones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday instructed that issues of special economic zones should be resolved on priority basis and measures for facilitating the investors should be implemented in the given timeframe.

He was chairing a high level meeting here on Special Economic Zones.

The prime minister was informed in detail about the steps taken by the government for facilitating the investors in the Special Economic Zones.

The meeting was told that Rashkai, Bolan and Allama Iqbal Industrial zones were fully functional and industries were being built there.

Work was also continuing on Dhabeji Special Economic Zone and it would also be made functional.

The participants were told about the land available for industries in special economic zones and approval and allotment of 1500 acres of land in 2021 to 130 companies for construction of industries.

It was told that supply of electricity and gas was ensured in the functional special economic zones.

Federal ministers Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Fawad Chaudhry, Advisor for National Security Moeed Yusuf, Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor Khalid Mansoor, Chairman board of Investment Azfar Ahsan and high level officials attended the meeting.