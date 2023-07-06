PM directs for speedy work of Rs 24 bln mega projects for Torghar-Buner road connectivity

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday laid foundation-stone of three mega projects of over Rs 24 billion to connect the Torghar District with the Buner District and directed for their speedy completion.

The projects included the construction of 25 kilometers long Inter-Districts Road from Torghar to Buner, one kilometer long Karakar Tunnel Buner and RCC Bridge on the Indus River.

During a briefing on the occasion, the prime minister was informed that the Inter-Districts Road Torghar up-to Buner would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.72 billion, which on completion would ensure speedy travelling and movement of the local people, in addition to promoting tourism and trade in the Hazara and Malakand divisions in particular and Khyber Pakthunkhwa in general.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, PM's Adviser Ahad Cheema, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar and former Member of the National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Yousaf were also present on the occasion.

The briefing was also attended by KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Deputy Commissioner Torghar Ziaur Rehman, and others senior civil and military officers.

It was further told that the one-kilometer long Karakar Tunnel Buner would cost around Rs 9.58 billion, which on completion would reduce the travelling distance between the Torghar and Buner districts by 11 kilometers.

The tunnel would be linked with the Swat Motorway.

The prime minister was informed that the RCC Bridge, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 9.96billion, would reduce the travelling distance by 250 kilometers.

The length of the bridge was 876 kilometers.

PM Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned that all projects should be timely completed without compromising on the quality and standard, assuring that the Federal Government would provide its full assistance for the purpose.

He said today the dream of PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had been translated into reality with the foundation stone laying of the three mega projects which would usher into a new ear of development and prosperity in Torghar and adjoining districts of Malakand and Hazara divisions.

He said the previous government had intentionally kept the projects in cold storage and deprived the local people of development.

The prime minister said the country had again started moving forward on the road to progress and development, and directed the KP government for the fast-track completion of under-construction projects while assuring all possible support of the Centre in that regard.

Declaring the RCC Bridge project as a game changer for the entire area, he said top priority should be given to its construction, with round the clock work through expert contractors.

He directed that the bridge should be completed in one year rather than three years so that the local people could be benefited and a new era of progress and development could be started in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.