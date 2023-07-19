Open Menu

PM Directs For Swift Reforms In Loss-making State-owned Enterprises

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the relevant authorities to introduce reforms on priority basis in the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) inflicting loss to the national exchequer.

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the reforms in the SOEs, instructed to ensure the transparency in the process of outsourcing the services as well as public-private partnership.

He said the government would ensure that the caretaker government carried forward the policies of the national interest to achieve consistent progress.

The prime minister said the government was taking all-out measures to uplift the working of institutions at par with international standards and provide the best facilities to the masses.

In the briefing, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was told that the reforms process of the SOEs was going on swiftly.

It was told that government would ensure the inclusion of experts in the boards of the SOEs to establish modern systems and provide better facilities.

The prime minister was briefed on the performance indicators of the institutions as well as the corporations and the ongoing reforms process there.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Syed Naveed Qamar, Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Advisor Ahad Cheema and special assistants to PM Jahanzeb Khan and Tariq Bajwa, and senior officers attended the meeting.

