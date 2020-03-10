PM directs for uniformity in pay scales of govt employees to avoid discrimination

(@fidahassanain)

PM Imran Khan directed Hafeez Sheikh to hold talks with protesting government officials on the matter and to work with central and provincial government to remove sense of discrimination among the government employees.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2020)

The Prime Minister directed Hafeez Sheikh to work with central and provincial governments to remove this disparity and both should send proposal to cabinet, so that the sense of deprivation among the government employees could be removed.

Talking to the reporters after the cabinet meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awann said that all people had high expectations from this government and all steps would be taken to ensure it.

“The PM gave this task to Hafeez Sheikh to hold talks with government employees to end this disparity,” said the Special Assistant.

She said that the cabinet was briefed on post Coronavirus situation in the country. She said that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Special Assistant on National Health Dr. Zafar Mirza apprised the cabinet of their talks with parents of Pakistani students in China and steps taken for their welfare.

The issue of Testing Service for jobs in various government departments was also discussed by the cabinet. Adviser on Establishment and Special Assistant on Social Welfare are to devise a course of action regarding testing in government departments, so that candidates for the posts of grades 1 to 5 are facilitated.

According to Radio Pakistan, the cabinet approved resignation of Chairman BOI Zubair Gilani who gave it on personal reasons. The cabinet was updated on the progress so far regarding the report on the shortage of flour and sugar.

It was informed that details will be received after a week. Secretary Interior updated the meeting on progress of the committee assigned to probe the issue and DG FIA, the committee convener, apprised the cabinet that available information and forensic audit is required by this committee. The cabinet approved the granting of powers of Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act 2017 to the committee. The Prime Minister directed to ascertain those who were responsible for the shortage of these commodities.

The Special Assistant said Prime Minister was informed of the public interest initiatives of various ministries.

The cabinet overviewed the decisions made so far. Prime Minister said that the PTI government inherited energy crisis and all the agreements were made during the tenure of previous governments. However, the people have to face the consequences of these decisions. It was decided that energy issue will be deliberated upon in next meeting of cabinet.

The cabinet reiterated its decision not to do trade with India due to its suppression of Muslims in Occupied Kashmir and India.

The cabinet endorsed its earlier decision not to export surgical masks keeping in view the Coronavirus situation in the country.

The cabinet discussed the quota of Islamabad residents in various government jobs and decided that fifty percent quota will be reserved for domicile holders of the Federal capital in various public sector jobs in grades 1 to 15. This quota will be applicable for jobs based in Islamabad.

The cabinet was given a briefing by Advisor on Institutional Reforms regarding the reorganization of government departments. The cabinet approved the proposals regarding various ministries and departments.